Earlier today at CES 2020, the new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock was officially unveiled with a design that's more compact than ever. It is described as "45% smaller in volume and 20% slimmer than the August Smart Lock Pro." Continue reading for more details.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock shrinks and ditches the hub

CES 2020 has given August a venue to properly show off what it has in store in its next smart lock, and it seems to be great all-around. Headlining its list of updates is the integration of Wi-Fi connectivity, which eliminates the need to purchase August Connect. The company has managed to do this while shrinking its overall size.

“We’re proud to pair our engineering know-how with Yves Béhar’s unparalleled design to create a beautiful, compact, all-in-one smart lock that boasts the most comprehensive smart lock capabilities on the market,” said Jason Johnson, CEO and co-founder of August.

If you’re unfamiliar with what August Connect brought to the table, it was a range of very desirable features, including remote access and integrations with popular smart home platforms like Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and even services like Airbnb. This level of integration one-ups select newcomers like Wyze.

Available colorways will remain the same, with August Wi-Fi Smart Lock coming in a matte black or silver finish. New design elements that are both helpful and immediately recognizable include textured and what August calls a “badge,” which “visually helps identify if the device is locked or not.”

Pricing and availability

August has yet to provide official pricing for its upcoming smart lock. Considering that its existing August Smart Lock Pro retails for as much as $229, we expect the new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock to be priced similarly, if not a bit higher. When it comes to a ship date, we only know that it will officially debut sometime in 2020. Interested parties can sign up to be notified on August.com.

9to5Toys’ Take

By adding built-in wireless connectivity, August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has eliminated the need for an external bridge that follows the trend we’ve seen with many other smart devices. Pair this with an exceptionally smaller form-factor and August’s simplified installation process, and the company has managed to cover a lot of ground with its latest release. While I wish passcode entry was built-in as is the case with my deadbolt, users will still be able to tack this feature whenever they desire with August Smart Keypad.

