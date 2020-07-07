Callaway, Travis Matthew, PGA Tour, more up to 60% off at Hautelook’s Golf Sale

Hautelook’s Golf Sale is in full swing and offering up to 60% off top brands including Callaway, PGA Tour, Travis Matthew, Hickey Freeman, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Callaway Fine Line Stripe Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $30, which is $40 off the original rate. You can choose from eight color options and it’s very versatile. The polo shirt will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or khakis and can be worn year-round. It’s great for your golf game with stretch material and sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you cool. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

