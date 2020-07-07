Hautelook’s Gym Essentials Sale takes up to 60% off Nike, adidas, more

Hautelook’s Gym Essentials Sale offers up to 60% off select styles from top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, The North Face, Reebok, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Strength II Backpack that’s marked down to $58. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $75. This is a great option for school, work, traveling, or used as a gym bag. It also features cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort and multiple pockets for storage. Plus, both men and women can wear this backpack. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out Hunter’s Summer Sale that’s offering up to 50% off rain boots, jackets, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!