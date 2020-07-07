Home Depot’s 1-day electric water heater sale takes up to 40% off

- Jul. 7th 2020 7:24 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select electric water heaters and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR 3500W Point-of-Use Tankless Water Heater for $74.99. It typically sells for $125 or so. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. This model is designed to be placed directly adjacent to your shower, sink, or wherever hot water is needed. It’s ideal for single sink setups in garages or workstations that do not demand as much hot water as larger setups. Rated 4/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the ATMOR 27000W Electric Tankless Water Heater for $299.99. That’s down at least 25% from the regular going rate and the best we can find. This model offers greater output than the featured deal above, notably delivering 9-times the power, which makes it an ideal pair for 3-bedroom homes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on electric water heaters and more. It’s a great way to upgrade your existing setup, cutdown on utility costs, and transform your setup into a modern-day operation.

ATMOR 3500W Electric Water Heater features:

  • Continuous on demand Point-of-Use tankless hot water heater
  • 30 Amp Single Pole Breaker, 10/3 AWG Wire; NOT A PLUG-IN UNIT
  • Saves up to 50% on water heating costs vs. a tank water heater

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Atmor

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp