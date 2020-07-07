HyperX Cloud Mix wired/wireless gaming headset is within $6 of its low at $136

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Mix Wired/Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $136.01 shipped. Normally $190 or more, today’s deal is within $6 of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering both wired and wireless connectivity, this headset is great for gaming and music listening as well. The detachable microphone gives you a compact package when not in use. Given that this headset is both wired and Bluetooth, it works with a multitude of platforms, giving you a single headset to use with all of your consoles. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If you don’t mind using a proprietary 2.4GHz dongle, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a great headset. It also offers both wired and wireless connectivity and the included USB-C dongle even works with Nintendo Switch natively. At $80 shipped, it’s an easy alternative to recommend over today’s lead deal if you’re okay with ditching Bluetooth.
The SteelSeries Qck Mouse Pad is another must-have for your gaming setup. We just spotted a deal that dropped it in price to $7.50 Prime shipped, which is an all-time low at Amazon.
HyperX Cloud Mix features:
- Wired gaming headset certified for Hi Res Audio, with detachable braided cable with in line audio control
- Bluetooth wireless technology for on the go connectivity and intuitive onboard controls
- HyperX dual chamber drivers for more distinction and less distortion
- Built in mic and a detachable boom mic.Impedance: 40 Ω
- Signature HyperX comfort and durability
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!