HyperX Cloud Mix wired/wireless gaming headset is within $6 of its low at $136

- Jul. 7th 2020 2:54 pm ET

Get this deal
$190 $136
0

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Mix Wired/Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $136.01 shipped. Normally $190 or more, today’s deal is within $6 of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering both wired and wireless connectivity, this headset is great for gaming and music listening as well. The detachable microphone gives you a compact package when not in use. Given that this headset is both wired and Bluetooth, it works with a multitude of platforms, giving you a single headset to use with all of your consoles. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t mind using a proprietary 2.4GHz dongle, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a great headset. It also offers both wired and wireless connectivity and the included USB-C dongle even works with Nintendo Switch natively. At $80 shipped, it’s an easy alternative to recommend over today’s lead deal if you’re okay with ditching Bluetooth.

The SteelSeries Qck Mouse Pad is another must-have for your gaming setup. We just spotted a deal that dropped it in price to $7.50 Prime shipped, which is an all-time low at Amazon.

HyperX Cloud Mix features:

  • Wired gaming headset certified for Hi Res Audio, with detachable braided cable with in line audio control
  • Bluetooth wireless technology for on the go connectivity and intuitive onboard controls
  • HyperX dual chamber drivers for more distinction and less distortion
  • Built in mic and a detachable boom mic.Impedance: 40 Ω
  • Signature HyperX comfort and durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$190 $136
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
HyperX

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide