HyperX Cloud Mix wired/wireless gaming headset is within $6 of its low at $136

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Mix Wired/Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $136.01 shipped. Normally $190 or more, today’s deal is within $6 of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering both wired and wireless connectivity, this headset is great for gaming and music listening as well. The detachable microphone gives you a compact package when not in use. Given that this headset is both wired and Bluetooth, it works with a multitude of platforms, giving you a single headset to use with all of your consoles. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t mind using a proprietary 2.4GHz dongle, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a great headset. It also offers both wired and wireless connectivity and the included USB-C dongle even works with Nintendo Switch natively. At $80 shipped, it’s an easy alternative to recommend over today’s lead deal if you’re okay with ditching Bluetooth.

The SteelSeries Qck Mouse Pad is another must-have for your gaming setup. We just spotted a deal that dropped it in price to $7.50 Prime shipped, which is an all-time low at Amazon.

HyperX Cloud Mix features:

Wired gaming headset certified for Hi Res Audio, with detachable braided cable with in line audio control

Bluetooth wireless technology for on the go connectivity and intuitive onboard controls

HyperX dual chamber drivers for more distinction and less distortion

Built in mic and a detachable boom mic.Impedance: 40 Ω

Signature HyperX comfort and durability

