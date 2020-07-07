Upgrade to SteelSeries’ Qck Mouse Pad while it’s down to $7.50 (Amazon low)

- Jul. 7th 2020 2:12 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Qck Medium Gaming Mouse Pad for $7.65 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Currently backordered until July 25. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have been on the hunt for a fresh mouse pad, look no further. It implements a “durable, non-slip rubber base” with a cloth top and measures 12.6- by 10.6-inches. When it comes to looks, Qck sticks with sleek black design and minimalistic SteelSeries logo. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Drop down in size to only spend $3 on Belkin’s Blue Mouse Pad. It measures around 8- by 10-inches and trades in a stealthy black design for a vibrant blue colorway. On top you’ll find a hard laminate surface, unlike the cloth you’ll find in SteelSeries’ offering.

Oh, and don’t forget to check out our recent coverage of GREEN HOUSE Click. It modernizes the age-old Macintosh mouse with wireless connectivity and a secondary button. Have a look at it right here.

SteelSeries Qck Mouse Pad features:

  • With over 10 million sold, the SteelSeries QcK is the pinnacle of surface performance and innovation. The SteelSeries exclusive cloth surface provides pinpoint control for all gameplay styles.
  • The durable, non-slip rubber base is designed to eliminate unwanted movement and provide a solid platform for competitive gaming.
  • For the past 15 years, SteelSeries QcK has been the mouse pad of choice for esports pros. Competitive gamers have won more prize money using SteelSeries products than any other brand.

