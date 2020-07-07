PowerA’s Super Mario Metal Nintendo Switch Stand strikes $14 (Reg. $20)

- Jul. 7th 2020 4:31 pm ET

Amazon is offering the PowerA Super Mario Metal Nintendo Switch Stand for $14.20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 25% off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best 2020 pricing we have tracked. Once armed with this stand, you’ll be ready to comfortably play Nintendo Switch almost anywhere. It’s comprised of aluminum alloy and folds away into a design that fits in your pocket. Rubber pads hold the Switch in place and non-slip feet keep everything steady while you play. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’re like me, you’ve been dabbling a bit in Apple Arcade on iPad Pro. One of the best parts of Apple Arcade is that every game supports controllers. If you’re playing with one, TechMatte’s $12 Tablet Stand may be a better fit when compared with the lead deal above.

Oh, and in case you missed it, PowerA recently debuted its Nano Enhanced Controller. It features a rechargeable battery, USB-C, and more. I think it looks great and should serve as a solid Pro Controller alternative for Switch players.

PowerA Super Mario Metal Nintendo Switch Stand features:

  • Designed to hold the Nintendo Switch for playing and charging in tabletop mode
  • 2 Point articulation to adjust to different Viewing angles
  • Rubber pads hold the Nintendo Switch in place and non slip feet keep the stand steady
  • Made of durable Aluminum Alloy, the fold away design fits in your pocket, measuring 3 W x 5 L x 1 D inches when folded
  • Includes a drawstring travel bag

