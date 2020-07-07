Store your entire Xbox catalog on Seagate’s 4TB Game Drive: $96 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 4TB Game Drive for Xbox for $96.06 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’re in need of additional game storage, this drive is here to give you a huge boost with 4TBs in store. To put this into perspective, both Xbox and PlayStation 4 tend to ship with 1TB of internal storage. This equates to you having a boatload of added space, paving the way for you to keep all or most of your catalog ready to boot at all times. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If 4TBs feels like overkill for your needs, perhaps Seagate’s 2TB External Hard Drive would be a better fit. It’s available for $57, shaving nearly $40 off today’s spending. While it doesn’t feature Xbox branding, rest assured you’ll still be able to use it with current-generation PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

Have a Nintendo Switch? If so you may be interested in the deal we just spotted on PowerA’s Super Mario-themed Metal Stand. It’s down to $14, which is more than 25% off what you’d typically need to part with.

Seagate 4TB Game Drive for Xbox features:

Don’t delete games from Xbox consoles just to make room for new ones store 100 plus titles with 4TB of portable external hard drive storage

Experience no lag gaming with a portable hard drive optimized specifically for the Xbox

Dive into the action with a quick step by step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity no power cable needed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!