Get Sengled BR30 Smart RGB LED Light Bulb at $21 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Sengled BR30 Smart RGB LED Light Bulb for $21.24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 15% from its regular going rate and is within $1 of its all-time low. While you’ll need a Sengled Hub, Echo Plus, Samsung SmartThings, or other smart home hub to use this bulb, it’s the perfect lighting expansion. It offers 800-lumens of light output and once connected to a hub, you’ll be able to issue voice commands to change the brightness, color, and power state. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch RGB and Sengled’s namesake to save some cash. This 2-pack of white smart LED bulbs is available for under $15.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll still get Alexa and Assistant voice control here as the bulbs connect directly to your Wi-Fi network.

Speaking of Alexa, don’t forget that you can score an Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 for $140 shipped bundled right now. We spotted this deal earlier today and it’ll save you up to $80.

Sengled Smart RGB LED Bulb features:

Easy to Set Up: Hub required(sold separately). Sengled smart bulb need to connect to your smartphone through a hub like Sengled Smart Hub, Alexa, SmartThings, Wink and Habitat. Sengled hub support 2.4GHz network and 5GHz network. Compatible with Android & iOS.

Voice and Remote Control: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, allows you to control this smart light hand-free with simple voice commands. e.g. ‘Alexa, set the bedroom to Blue’. With the “Sengled Home” App on your phone, you can easily turn on/off anywhere.

Group Control: Let you easily arrange your bulbs in groups, and adjust the brightness and color in an entire group at one time. High connection reliablity even add up to 64 smart bulbs to the smart hub system. Without worry about straining your network and frequently drop offline like most smart WiFi bulbs in the market.

