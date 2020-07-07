Amazon’s Echo Show 5 + 8 pair great together at $140 (Up to $80 off)

HSN is offering the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 bundled for $139.99 shipped. For comparison, the Echo Show 5 retails for $90 and is on sale for $70 right now, while the Echo Show 8 goes for $130 regularly and is down to $100 right now. Combined, these two cost up to $220 and you’re saving up to 36% with today’s sale. These Alexa-powered smart displays are perfect for any smart home. They offer a unique display-based operating system that responds to both touch or voice commands. Rated 4.5+ stars. Learn more about Amazon’s Alexa-based displays in our hands-on review.

Don’t need the display portion of today’s lead deal? The Echo Dot is a great alternative. It’s just $50 shipped and gives you Alexa voice services anywhere in your home. This mini smart speaker lacks a built-in display but makes up for it with a decently-loud speaker that allows you to listen to music, issue smart home commands, and more.

Be sure to check out our smart home guide for other great deals. Today, we’ve got smart locks and video doorbells plus much more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 features:

Alexa can show you more – With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Be entertained – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

