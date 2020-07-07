Don’t miss out on Swagtron’s $85 Electric Scooter (New low, Reg. $130)

- Jul. 7th 2020 11:59 am ET

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Glide SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter for $84.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. For those that have been looking for an easy and fun way to get from A to B, this electric scooter is here to save the day. It weighs in at just 8.1-pounds and can go up to 7.5 MPH. It’s aluminum stem extends from 31.9- to 38-inches, ensuring a wide variety of riders can enjoy taking it for a spin. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Want to get a bit of exercise? If so, opt for Razor’s A Kick Scooter. A perk of going this route is that you’ll only spend $30, which is over 60% less the the electric scooter above. Materials used include aluminum, urethane wheels, and more.

Once home from taking a spin on one of the scooters above, it may be time to play a new game or catch up on your favorite show. Atari VCS 800 is able to do all of the above thanks to an AMD Ryzen CPU, 8GB of user-upgradeable RAM, 4K streaming support, and more. It’s now available for pre-order, read all about it in our coverage from yesterday.

Swagtron Glide SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter features:

  • The familiarity of a traditional kick scooter that delivers boosted speed-control on demand up to 7.5 mph.
  • The 4.7-inch front wheel adds personality to the ride, thanks to eye-catching red-green LED front wheel.
  • Aluminum stem extends from 31. 9 to 38 inches for optimal riding comfort as your kid continues to grow.

