Bag brands from Cocoon to Timbuk2 are up to 30% off, priced from $20 at Amazon

Today we’ve found a variety of Timbuk2, Cocoon, Osprey, and Fossil bags up to 30% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Especial Cycling Messenger Bag for $148.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the best price we’ve tracked in all of 2020. If you’ve been on the hunt for a bag that’s ready to withstand everything from rain to snow, this may be the right fit. There’s enough room for any MacBook and you’ll stand to benefit from magnetic buckles that keep the front flap secured whether you’re cycling or walking. You’ll also find a Napoleon side-entry pocket that can be accessed without undoing the flap. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

Looking for something colorful? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Timbuk2’s Hazard Messenger Bag at $74. It boasts green, orange, and black styling, helping ensure it’s a cinch to find when among other bags. Typically $99, this deal shaves $25 off what you’d usually have to spend.

Timbuk2 Especial Cycling Messenger Bag features:

  • THE ESPECIAL MESSENGER: As fearless of rain and nightfall as you are, this messenger is designed to ride in confidence
  • KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Napoleon side-entry pocket for access without undoing the flap;
  • CLEVER EXTRAS: Reflective hits; Magnetic buckles on the flap for secure one-handed accessibility

