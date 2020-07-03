Timbuk2’s Hazard Messenger Bag strikes $74 at Amazon (Reg. $99)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag in Hazard for $74.25 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there, marks the first price drop on this specific colorway, and is among some of the best recent offers we’ve tracked spanning its expansive list of styles. When it comes to the appearance of bags, a large amount of offerings look pretty much the same. This cannot be said for this Timbuk2 messenger bag. It features multicolor styling that incorporates green, orange, and black, yielding a look that’s bound to stand out from the pack. It’s ready for any modern MacBook or iPad, and features an internal organizer perfect for stowing pens, a smartphone, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t need something quite as flashy as the bag above? If not, Kenneth Cole’s Reaction Messenger Bag is $40, allowing you to spend 40% less. It too can accommodate any laptop in Apple’s current lineup.

If neither of the options listed above float your boat, be sure to peruse yesterday’s expansive roundup of Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags. There you’ll find prices starting at $34, delivering up to 60% in savings.

TIMBUK2 Classic Messenger Bag features:

KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Internal organizer for laptop, pens, phones, and other small stuff; Internal slash pocket provides padded, firm place to store files; Napoleon side-entry pocket for access without undoing the flap; Internal water bottle pocket

CLEVER EXTRAS: Low profile top grab handle for easy heave-ho; Partially concealed flap buckles with bottom compression straps for subtle and secure closure; Smart hook and loop placement for fast, easy closure and reduced sweater-pilling; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights

MATERIALS & FIT: Easy wipe internal TPU liner; Coordinating Strap Pad included; Cross strap not compatible with XS messenger; Fully adjustable shoulder strap with a permanent, super comfortable airmesh strap pad; Removable crossbody strap for cross-body stabilization; Main body material is rugged 150D Poly Tweed

