Add 802.11ac Wi-Fi to any computer for just $15 with this USB adapter

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 802.11ac USB Wi-Fi Adapter for $14.99 Prime shipped. Normally $20, today’s deal saves you 25% from its regular going rate and is within $1 of its all-time low. If your computer doesn’t have Wi-Fi built-in or is using an older standard like 802.11n, this is the perfect upgrade. Just plug it into one of your computer’s USB ports and you’ll instantly have access to 802.11ac Wi-Fi speed and coverage. The included antenna allows you to further enhance your wireless connectivity, whereas some adapters leave this out giving you worse signal overall. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re on a tighter budget, this 802.11n USB Wi-Fi Adapter is available for under $9 Prime shipped. While the overall speeds here are limited to 150Mbps, as opposed to the 600Mbps today’s lead deal can handle, this is great for lower-budget builds or even using on something like an older Raspberry Pi.

While you’re at it, ditch your cable rental by picking up this DOCSIS 3.0 modem for $59. We spotted it a few days ago on sale, so you’ll want to act fast before it sells out.

TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Adapter features:

AC600 USB Wi-Fi adapter provides long range and lag free connection throughout the house, Upgrades Your PCs /Laptops to 802.11ac, 3 times faster than wireless N speeds

Dual band 2. 4 GHz and 5 GHz band provide flexible connectivity, giving your devices Access to the latest Dual-Band Wi-Fi router for faster speed and extended range

5dBi High-gain antenna greatly enhances the reception and transmission signal strength of the USB Adapter

