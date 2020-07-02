Ditch the rental modem with this Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 unit at $59 (Save 26%)

Amazon is currently offering the Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $59 shipped in black. Saving you 26% from the regular $80 price tag, today’s offer marks the second-best we’ve seen this year and comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in October. Supporting up to 686Mb/s download speeds across its 16 channels, this modem works with Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox service plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility. If you’re still renting a modem from your ISP, this is a great way to save around $120 annually by cutting the monthly fees. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,600 customers. More below.

If you can live with slower downloads and are looking to make out for less, going with Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.0 modem at $47 brings with it 343Mb/s connections. Not to mention a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,300 customers. This one only touts eight download channels, so it won’t be quite as ideal for households packed with devices. Though it will let you pocket an extra $12 in savings.

And since you’re doing some home networking renovations, a great way to use some of your savings from either modem would be to grab some Ethernet cables for wiring everything in your new setup together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting at $9 on Amazon.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

This 16×4 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem provides speeds up to 686 Mbps, sixteen times faster than DOCSIS 2.0. A Full-Band Capture digital tuner ensures a faster, more reliable Internet. Plugs easily into any router for shared Internet access by all your WiFi and Ethernet-capable devices. This flexible approach lets you pair this cable modem with any router you choose for your WiFi needs, including a mesh router or gaming router.

