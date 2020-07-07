Score four Wi-Fi smart switches for under $9 each at Amazon with this code

- Jul. 7th 2020 4:45 pm ET

0

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $34.99 shipped with the code HOT9DEAL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50 for this kit, you’ll save around 30% with today’s deal and only pay $8.75 per switch. Each switch connects to your Wi-Fi and delivers both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control. There is even scheduling features here that allow you to tell the switch to turn on and off at set times. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you just need a single switch, opting to go with TP-Link Kasa Smart is a great choice. You can score a switch for $17 Prime shipped and it’ll give you the same Alexa and Assistant voice command capabilities.

Speaking of Alexa, you can score an Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 for $140 shipped bundled right now. We spotted this deal earlier today and it’ll save you up to $80.

Treatlife Wi-Fi Smart Switch features:

EASY AND SAFE TO INSTALL: Neutral Wire is required; Step-by-step instructions will guide you through the wiring process. standard size; screwless snap-on wall plate; no hub required. For 2.4G Wi-Fi only (NOT 5G). Max Power: 1250W. Output Current: 10A. FCC Certified.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

