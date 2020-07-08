Clarisonic Mia Prima Cleansing Brush for $52 shipped (Reg. $129), more

Amazon is offering the Clarisonic Mia Prima Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush for $51.60 shipped. Regularly priced at $129, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This facial cleansing brush effectively cleans your face to reduce enlarged pores. It also comes with two brush heads and a facial cleanser. The battery life lasts over 100-minutes, which makes it travel friendly and it’s waterproof. Both men and women can use this cleansing brush and it’s said to cleanse 6-times better than hands alone. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 220 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

With your savings, be sure to pick up the Clarisonic Men’s Cleansing Brush Head Replacements for just $22. This is another Amazon all-time low and regularly is priced at $44. These brush heads were designed specifically for men’s tough skin. Rated 4.6/ stars with over 240 reviews from Amazon customers.

The deals don’t end there, Macy’s is also having its Black Friday in July Specials that’s offering 50% off Nike, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

Clarisonic Mia Prima Cleansing Brush features:

Mia Prima – One mode, one button, one minute for fast & simple skin cleansing.

Daily Radiance Brush Head – See more radiant, glowing skin after just 1 week with this brush head.

Deep Pore Brush Head – This fan favorite brush head cleans and refines clogged pores and visibly reduces the appearance of enlarged pores.

Refreshing Gel Cleanser – This top selling purifying, foaming gel cleanser gently removes impurities and diminishes imperfections while controlling excess shine, leaving skin supple and refreshed.

