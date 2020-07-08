Macy’s Black Friday in July Specials offers 50% off Nike, Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s Black Friday in July Specials Sale offers 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Tommy Hilfiger Flex 9-inch Shorts are on sale for $30, which is down from its original rate of $60. These shorts are perfect for everyday wear and they’re available in several color options. This style is also classic and will never go out of style. Plus, they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s.

For women, the Nike Temp Shorts are trendy and perfect for summer workouts. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find them for $23. These shorts are sweat-wicking, lightweight, and come in several color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

