Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, shoes, more

Nordstrom Rack Kate Spade Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of our top picks for summer is the Medium Straw Leather Dome Satchel. Originally priced at $299, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $75. This bag will look adorable paired with summer outfits and its spacious to hold all of your small essentials. It also can be carried as a crossbody bag or handheld. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Nordstrom Rack Kate Spade sale.

Another great deals is the Caleigh Sunglasses that are marked down to $60 and originally was priced at $180. These sunglasses will be flattering on an array of face shapes and versatile to dress up or down.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals from J.Crew Factory, Macy’s, and more.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!