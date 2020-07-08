Orvis Summer Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals from $19

The Orvis Summer Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. For men, the Signature Chino Cotton Shorts are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $65. This style is great for everyday wear and can easily be dressed up or down. You can choose from four color options and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Orvis customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Home Depot Flash Sale that’s offering up to 30% off grills and accessories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!