Home Depot up to 30% off grill and accessories sale runs for today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off various grills and outdoor accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Royal Gourmet 8-burner Propane Gas Grill for $379. That’s down $80 from the original price and the best we can find by $30 or so. This collapsible low-profile grill offers eight stainless-steel burners totalling an output over 104,000-BTU. Electronic ignition offers a reliable start and you’ll get 950-square inches of cooktop here. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here for more or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the Lifesmart Pellet Grill and Smoker for $447.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $550 here. Drop the price from going rates of other brands and score this Lifesmart model at a significant discount. It offers 760-square inches of cooktop and a digital meat probe for accurate temperatures. Rated 4/5 stars.

Swing by this landing page to check out the rest of today’s top deals at Home Depot. Meanwhile, be sure to check out our BBQ upgrade guide for all of the best accessories and add-ons to take your summer dinner to the next level.

Royal Gourmet Propane Gas Grill features:

Get together with your family and friends to enjoy grilling on weekends and holidays. Heavy duty construction, extra-large cooking surface and compact appearance show the features of this essential part of event. Hamburgers, steaks, sausages, shrimp and anything you’d like to grill can be cooked at the same time.

