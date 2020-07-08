Roku’s Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Media Player drops to $70 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

Amazon is offering the Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player in renewed condition for $69.99 shipped. Originally $100, today’s deal takes 30% off its regular going rate in new condition and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 4K HDR playback, this streaming media player ensures you’re watching movies and TV shows at the highest quality possible. The built-in Ethernet port gives you a high-speed Internet connection that’s not dependent on your Wi-Fi setup. There’s even a voice-enabled remote so you can easily issue vocal commands to play a movie and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K delivers HDR content to your TV for $50 shipped. While there’s no built-in Ethernet connection, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K still packs a voice-enabled remote and is a worthy upgrade to any home theater.

However, picking up the Roku Premiere saves you even more. Ditching Ethernet and the voice remote, the Roku Premiere still holds the 4K HDR streaming torch and delivers high-quality entertainment. The processor is also a bit slower here, so things might not move quite as fast as the two options above. At $39 shipped, this is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player features:

Roku Ultra is our top-of-the-line player with a powerful quad-core processor and our best wireless. Whether you’re watching in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp detail and vivid color. The enhanced voice remote features new personal shortcut buttons for one-touch control, Premium JBL headphones for private listening, and TV controls.

