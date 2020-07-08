TiVo Mini VOX upgrades your streaming setup at under $130 (Reg. $180)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the TiVo Mini VOX Streaming Media Player for $129.98 shipped. Also available direct. Normally $180, today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The TiVo Mini VOX allows you to stream Netflix, Hulu, Plex and more right out of the box. But, the best part is it can expand an existing TiVo setup. So, if you’ve yet to invest, but plan to sometime in the future, you’ll be able to use this to watch content from your main TiVo DVR on any TV in the house without having to buy a more expensive dedicated recorder. Plus, the voice remote makes pulling up additional content super simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you just want to stream content and aren’t worried about the TiVo tie-in, check out this deal we found on the Roku Ultra. It can stream 4K HDR content and ships with a voice remote just like today’s lead deal. But, it’s available for just $70 shipped, saving you quite a bit.

If you’re just after a streaming media player for a spare room, picking up the Roku Premiere saves you even more. It gets rid of the voice remote to cut the price, but the Roku Premiere still holds the 4K HDR streaming torch and delivers high-quality entertainment. At $39 shipped, this is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

TiVo Mini VOX Streaming Media Player features:

Watch your favorite TV shows on this voice-controlled TiVo Mini Vox. It has multiroom support, so you can use it on the couch or in the bedroom and access your full TiVo library, and it offers popular streaming apps for accessing digital media anytime. This TiVo Mini Vox has HDMI, component and composite video outputs for connecting your preferred display.

