Add 300-inches of 4K to your space with ViewSonic’s projector: $900 ($200 off)

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic True 4K Projector (PX747-4K) for $899.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. Thanks to its 4K resolution and 15,000-hour lamp life, there’s no reason this UHD projector can’t power your home theater for years to come. It boasts 3,500 lumens of brightness and ViewSonic touts that it can create a 300-inch display. With a majority of TVs topping out at 80-inches, this offering is ready to go where they cannot. Inputs include 2x HDMI, VGA, USB, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Having used a projector for several years now I highly recommend placing yours on the ceiling. The AmazonBasics Tilting Projector Bracket Mount is $17 and will easily do the trick. It’s made to swivel and tilt as needed, allowing you to easily adjust until everything looks just right.

When it comes to 4K projectors, it can be hard to find one with exceptionally-high brightness. That’s why the new NEC 4K projector caught our attention. It sports 5,000-lumens of brightness and manages to deliver a 20,000-hour lifespan. Read all about it in our coverage.

ViewSonic True 4K Projector (PX747-4K) features:

BIG SCREEN HOME THEATER: Immersive cinema-like experience in 4K UHD (3840x2160p), 4X the clarity of Full HD, on a screen up to 300 inches in 3500 lumens

HIGH BRIGHTNESS: This home theater projector delivers stunning home entertainment around the clock, day and night, in bright or dark rooms

HDR CONTENT SUPPORT: With the ability to decode HDR video signals, this projector delivers incredibly detailed video playback

