Few product types can surpass just how confusing it can be to shop for a projector. There are loads of no-name brands with bloated specifications that can make reputable projectors with accurate feature lists look outrageously expensive. Brands like Epson, Optoma, and NEC have risen towards to the top for good reason, with tons of reliable offerings to choose from. Today, a new NEC 4K projector joins the lineup, and it packs a punch with 5,000-lumens, a wide variety of ports, and a minimum light source lifespan of 20,000-hours. Continue reading to learn more.

This NEC 4K projector shines exceptionally bright

The latest NEC 4K projector is here, and it joins the company’s P-Series lineup. Unlike many competing projectors, the P506QL manages to deliver native UHD resolution and 5,000-lumens of brightness. This makes it a great option for a wide range of environments, paving the way for it to shine brightly in areas where many others would fall flat.

Instead of relying on a bulb, the P506QL opts for laser-based projection. NEC touts this technology as a maintenance-free solution that is built to last “a minimum of 20,000-hours.” The company backs this claim with a 5-year or 20,000-hour warranty (whichever comes first).

“We set out to create a projector that would provide unparalleled levels of resolution and brightness for customers that need to make an impression with their projection,” said Ryan Pitterle, Product Manager. “The P506QL is designed to provide the ideal presentation experience and provides captivating, long-lasting visuals that can hold the attention of any audience.”

Pricing and availability

The new P506QL NEC 4K projector is now available and priced at $4,299. It may show up at retailers like Amazon, but we doubt it as few of its products are readily available there now. While pricing is higher than other 4K projectors, few come close to the brightness levels NEC has pulled off here. Even Epson’s high-end 4K offering (covered here) only offers 2,600-lumens.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having owned a projector for many years now, I can attest that having a high lumen-count matters. The Optoma HD141X that I’ve used sports 3,000-lumens and is quite bright when compared to many others. A TV is obviously brighter, and is still likely to outshine even the latest NEC 4K projector. That being said, you can’t buy a 310-inch TV. Even if you could, it would cost much more than $4,299.

If you have enough room for a 80-inch or larger display, this is when buying a projector starts to make sense. At this size, TVs can become quite a bit more expensive, especially when picking an affordable brand. Just be prepared to draw the blinds if it’s a sunny day.

