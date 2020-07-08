Upgrade your YouTube videos with a ring light kit for $91 shipped (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Inkeltech via Amazon is now offering its Ring Light Kit for $90.95 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a straight 30% off and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Ideal for YouTubers or your home photography studio, this kit includes the LED ring light body, tripod, IR remote control, selfie controller, phone holder, camera holder, adapters, and a travel bag. The Ring Light features adjustable color temperature (2700K to 5600K), USB ports for charging your other gear, and remote control for adjusting the brightness, taking photos/video, and more. Needless to say, this deal is worth a closer look for anyone looking to improve their home production setup and add some automation to the selfie taking process. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

A highly-rated alternative here would be this 8-inch Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand at $46 shipped on Amazon. This model comes with much of the same feature set as today’s lead, including the remote control, but it is about 10-inches smaller and can’t push out quite as much brightness. But for your 1-person home productions, it is certainly worth a closer look at about half the price.

Another way to take even better shots is with a gimbal. We recently look a hands-on look at the affordable Zhiyun Smooth-X so be sure to give that video a closer look right here. And then go scoop up some multi-colored LED strip lights to add some ambiance to the background of your videos.

More on the Inkeltech Ring Light Kit:

INKELTECH Ring Light can adjust the color temperature from 2700K to 5600K via knob or remote without using color filters. Change the cold light to warm light quickly and smoothly. LCD screen on the back of the ring shows the situation of brightness, color temperature and battery, has great sense of technology. LED SMD design and 480pcs LED beads on our Light Ring offers more light for your camera photography, Facebook Live, beauty makeup, selfies and videos.

