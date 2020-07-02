Upgrade your home theater with this Bluetooth RGB LED strip light for $16

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot Smart Bluetooth RGB LED Strip Light for $15.99 Prime shipped with the code QEJPEYQQ at checkout. This is a 20% discount from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering an inline button, remote-control, and Bluetooth connectivity to an app, this light strip always has a way for you to change the color, brightness, or power. This would be the perfect upgrade to any home theater as it can be tuned to match any decor or scene that you’re watching. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the extra length and Bluetooth connectivity to save some cash. Govee has a 10-foot RGB LED TV Strip Light available for $12 Prime shipped. This model is powered over USB so it can plug directly into your TV, negating the need for an extra outlet.

Be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other great deals. Today, we’ve got switches, locks, doorbell cameras, and more at fantastic prices.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

3 Way Smart Controls: Take complete control of led strip lights via three ways: control box, remote and phone app. Turn on/off lights, dim to the desired level or change colors in the way you want. Up to 10m/32.8ft app control allows controlling the bluetooth led strip lights at your fingertips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!