adidas takes 30% off accessories for back to school from $14

- Jul. 9th 2020 10:37 am ET

For a limited time only, adidas takes 30% off accessories with code FRESH30 at checkout. Find great deals on backpacks for back to school, duffel bags, hats, underwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals form this sale is the 4Athlts Duffel Bag that’s marked down to $28 and originally was priced at $40. This duffel bag is spacious to hold all of your essentials and has a cushioned strap for convenient carrying. Both men or women can carry this style and has an extra shoe compartment. Plus, you can choose from three color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

