Lululemon Warehouse Sale is huge! Find deals from just $9 + free shipping

Lululemon’s Warehouse Sale is live with up to 75% off prices and deals from just $9. Note: all sales are final. Prices are as marked. This is a huge event because Lululemon only has this sale once a year. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. For women, the Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Top is a must-have for just $59. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $78. I personally own this shirt and it’s by far my favorite workout top. It’s highly breathable, infused with stretch for mobility and comes in an array of color options. It also has anti-stick material that creates less distractions. Over 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks of you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for women include:

For men, the 9-inch Commision Short is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $88, however during the sale you can find them for $49. These shorts are perfect for everyday wear and they have a modern fit that’s stylish. The shorts are also nice for summer with sweat-wicking fabric to help you stay comfortable. Better yet, you can find them in three versatile color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s golf polo shirt that are under $50.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!