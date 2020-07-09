Adult coloring books from $5.50: Nickelodeon the ’90s + Rick and Morty

Amazon is now offering the The Splat: Coloring the ’90s Nickelodeon Adult Coloring Book for $5.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $15 direct, this one typically sells for just under $9 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Anyone with nostalgia for classic shows like Ren and Stimpy, Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life, Hey Arnold!, and others will want to take a closer look at The Splat adult coloring book. Featuring a foiled cover, it has nearly 100-pages of black and white coloring book-style projects to bring to life. Rated 4+ stars from over 760 Amazon customers. Head below for more adult coloring book deals.

More of a Rick and Morty fan? Amazon is now offering the official Rick and Morty Official Coloring Book for $6.18 with free Prime shipping. This one is usually up at closer to $11 on Amazon and elsewhere with today’s deal being the lowest we can find and a new all-time low. You can expect “Krombopulos Michael, meeseeks, plumbuses and more,” spread across the 80-page book alongside a 4+ star rating from nearly 550 Amazon customers.

This pack of erasable Crayola colored pencils is great add-on for your new coloring book at under $5. However, we still have a few different options of Crayola crayons, markers, and pencil crayons starting from just $0.50 at Staples right now as well.

More on the The Splat: Coloring the ’90s:

Fans of Nickelodeon’s The Splat are sure to love this amazingly detailed coloring book that celebrates classic shows like Ren and Stimpy, Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life, Hey Arnold!, and many, many more. Featuring a foiled cover, it’s perfect for boys, girls, and adults of all ages!

