Load up on Crayola markers, crayons, and pencils from just $0.50 shipped today

We have now spotted some solid Crayola deals at Staples you can use to stock up on crayons, markers, pencil crayons, and more. One standout here is on the 24-pack of Crayola Crayons (multi-color) at $0.50 shipped. A 24-pack goes for between $1.50 and over $3 at Amazon, making today’s Staples’ deal the best price we can find and a great chance to score some fresh new art utensils at a major discount. Including the usual gambit of colors, this 24-pack comes in a reusable tuck box and is certified nontoxic so you don’t have to worry about the kids getting busy. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,600 ratings. Head below for even more Crayola deals.

More Crayola Deals:

You’ll also want to browse through our Play-Doh sale where you’ll find additional deals for the kids starting from $4.50. We also have a collection of LEGO building kits on sale from $12 and be sure to check out the new Marvel kits headlined by a 1,200-piece Avengers Helicarrier.

More on the 24-pack of Crayola Crayons:

Colors include black, blue, brown, green, orange, red, violet, yellow, blue-green, blue-violet, carnation pink, red-orange, red-violet, white, yellow-green and yellow-orange. People of all ages can use this box of twenty-four Crayola crayons to draw gorgeous, long-lasting pictures at home, daycare, or school. Crayola crayons draw smoothly, so there’s no need to press hard. Reformulated colors provide more intense hues and truer colors…Resistance to bending and breaking…Safe and certified nontoxic…Bright, quality Crayola crayons in lift-lid box produce brilliant, even colors.

