DEWALT’s pro-grade 29-piece Drill Bit Set hits $30 (Save 45%, All-time low)

- Jul. 9th 2020 12:09 pm ET

$30
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 29-piece Drill Bit Set with Metal Index (DW1969) for $29.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This professional-grade kit aims to make future projects a breeze. Owners will appreciate DEWALT’s patented Pilot Point Tip across the set, which is said to keep your bit held in place when beginning to drill. This kit bundles an index that is comprised of metal, delivering a rugged and high-end design that’s built to last. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Take an additional $5 off today’s spending when opting for DEWALT’s smaller 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set at $25. It’s ready to tackle projects dealing with wood, plastic, and even metal. Thanks to a titanium coating, users can expect the longevity of these bits to excel when compared to standard solutions.

Want to tidy up your garage? A new Home Depot sale takes up to 40% off storage and shelving. There you’ll find everything from Husky’s 5-drawer Storage System to its 128-inch Garage Cabinet Set. These offers expire at the end of the day, so be sure to scope them out before then.

DEWALT 29-piece Drill Bit Set features:

The DEWALT 29-Piece DW1969 twist drill bit assortment is a professional kit designed to deliver reliable performance across the board. DEWALT’s patented tapered web prevents the frustration caused by broken bits, and a no-spin shank keeps the bits securely positioned, even when working with keyless chucks. As a bonus, the size markings on these bits are located above the shank, so you won’t have to worry about wear making them unreadable. To help you stay organized, a useful metal index is included in this kit, along with split point bits from 1/16-inch to 1/8-inch and Pilot Point bits from 9/64-inch to 1/2-inch in 64th-inch increments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author