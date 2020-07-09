DEWALT’s pro-grade 29-piece Drill Bit Set hits $30 (Save 45%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 29-piece Drill Bit Set with Metal Index (DW1969) for $29.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This professional-grade kit aims to make future projects a breeze. Owners will appreciate DEWALT’s patented Pilot Point Tip across the set, which is said to keep your bit held in place when beginning to drill. This kit bundles an index that is comprised of metal, delivering a rugged and high-end design that’s built to last. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Take an additional $5 off today’s spending when opting for DEWALT’s smaller 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set at $25. It’s ready to tackle projects dealing with wood, plastic, and even metal. Thanks to a titanium coating, users can expect the longevity of these bits to excel when compared to standard solutions.

Want to tidy up your garage? A new Home Depot sale takes up to 40% off storage and shelving. There you’ll find everything from Husky’s 5-drawer Storage System to its 128-inch Garage Cabinet Set. These offers expire at the end of the day, so be sure to scope them out before then.

DEWALT 29-piece Drill Bit Set features:

The DEWALT 29-Piece DW1969 twist drill bit assortment is a professional kit designed to deliver reliable performance across the board. DEWALT’s patented tapered web prevents the frustration caused by broken bits, and a no-spin shank keeps the bits securely positioned, even when working with keyless chucks. As a bonus, the size markings on these bits are located above the shank, so you won’t have to worry about wear making them unreadable. To help you stay organized, a useful metal index is included in this kit, along with split point bits from 1/16-inch to 1/8-inch and Pilot Point bits from 9/64-inch to 1/2-inch in 64th-inch increments.

