Home Depot drops up to 40% off garage storage and shelving, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off garage storage and shelving. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Husky Heavy-Duty 28-inch 5-drawer Storage System for $328.99. Originally $470, you’ll more often pay closer to $400 for this model. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. This storage system offers five pullout drawers of varying sizes, making it easy to organize a wide range of tools, accessories, and more. Not to mention the blackout design is sleek and its wooden tabletop offers more room to work. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Those looking for a more complete storage solution will want to grab Husky’s 128-inch Garage Cabinet Set at $1,749. Regularly $2,499 as a bundle, you can typically buy these items individually for around $2,200. Either way, today’s price represents a great opportunity to build out a complete garage workspace without spending a fortune. This 6-piece kits includes everything you need to outfit your space with additional storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Home Depot has plenty of additional deals on garage storage solutions and shelving today with up to 40% off a variety of brands. Yesterday’s SKIL tool sale offers notable discounts at $94, down $25 from the regular going rate.

Husky Garage Storage System features:

The Husky Heavy Duty Welded 5-Drawer Base Cabinet is built strong and durable enough for any project. Built from rugged 18 gauge welded steel, this cabinet can support up to 1100 lbs. of weight. The top of the cabinet can support up to 500 lbs. and each of the five drawers can hold up to 120 lbs., making this tough cabinet an ideal storage solution.

