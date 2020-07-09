Dillard’s Swim Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Bahama, more

Dillard’s Swim Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including Nike, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Bahama, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. The men’s Nike Logo Tape Swim Trunks are currently on sale for $38 and originally was priced at $64. These swim trunks are great for summer activities and they come in three color options. Better yet, they’re quick-drying and have large pockets for storage. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Traveler Swim Trunks $42 (Orig. $70)
- Tommy Bahama Baja Swim Trunks $54 (Orig. $90)
- Nike Onyx 11-inch Swim Trunks $38 (Orig. $64)
- Nike Logo Tape Swim Trunks $38 (Orig. $64)
- Nike Stripe Breaker Board Shorts $35 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Ralph Lauren Bel Aire Swimsuit is a classic. This swimsuit has flattering details and can be worn on all body types. Originally priced at $132, however during the sale you can find it for $79.
Our top picks for women include:
- Becca One Piece Swimsuit $77 (Orig. $128)
- Ralph Lauren Bel Aire Swimsuit $79 (Orig. $132)
- Trina Turk Paradise Swimsuit $97 (Orig. $162)
- Nike Geo Hooded Cover Up $41 (Orig. $68)
- Ralph Lauren Modern Swimsuit $59 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
