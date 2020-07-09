Dillard’s Swim Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Bahama, more

- Jul. 9th 2020 12:25 pm ET

0

Dillard’s Swim Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including Nike, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Bahama, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. The men’s Nike Logo Tape Swim Trunks are currently on sale for $38 and originally was priced at $64. These swim trunks are great for summer activities and they come in three color options. Better yet, they’re quick-drying and have large pockets for storage. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ralph Lauren Bel Aire Swimsuit is a classic. This swimsuit has flattering details and can be worn on all body types. Originally priced at $132, however during the sale you can find it for $79.

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Dillards

