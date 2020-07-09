Rockport’s Summer Shuffle Sale takes extra 40% off outlet + free shipping

Rockport’s Summer Shuffle Sale offers an extra 40% off outlet with promo code JULY40 at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your shoes for summer with deals on sneakers, loafers, boat shoes, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Malcom Tie Loafers are one of the most notable deals from this event. Originally priced at $100, but during the sale they’re marked down to $54. These slip-on loafers add convenience when heading out the door and can easily be dressed up or down. This style is also a classic and can be worn for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

