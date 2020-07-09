Eureka’s Hyper Cordless Stick/Hand Vac hits Amazon low at $163 (Reg. $290)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is is offering the Eureka HyperClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (NEC222) for $162.99 shipped after you clip the $5 on-page coupon. Regularly $290, today’s offer is up to $127 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This combo vac converts from a wireless stick vacuum to handheld one for the car, hard-to-reach corners, and more. It features up to 30-minutes of wireless operation, a charging dock, no-touch dust cup emptying, LED headlights, and a washable filter, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 740 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner at $100 shipped. While this one will tether you to an outlet, it will never fade in the middle of a cleaning job and provides even more power for pet hair and things of that nature. But for an even more affordable lightweight stick vac, just grab the highly-rated Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 for $30 and call it a day.

More on the Eureka HyperClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:

220W Powerful Suction: Powered by the latest digital motor technology, the generated suction power will meet all your cleaning needs, from car detailing to deep carpet cleaning

30 Minutes Long Lasting Runtime: Enjoy up to 30 minutes of fade-free runtime in normal suction mode. Easily switch to MAX power with the press of a button

Grab & Go: The cordless design makes the Hyper Clean easy to use and perfect for daily cleaning. Assembly is a breeze – simply snap a together a few pieces and you’re off and ready

