Garmin’s vívomove 3S tracks sleep, Pulse Ox, stress, more at $200 (Save 20%)

- Jul. 9th 2020 11:05 am ET

Amazon offers the Garmin vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Garmin’s vívoactive 3S touts the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside some more unique stats like Pulse Ox, stress, sleep, and even hydration levels. Its smartwatch capabilities deliver notifications from your iOS or Android device, and battery life clocks in at 5-days per charge thanks to its more traditional design. Over 535 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more unique fitness tracking features will want to consider the Garmin vívoactive 3 instead. This smartwatch rocks a $156 price tag and trades the sleep, stress, and Pulse Ox tracking for a more full-featured color touchscreen display.

We’re also still seeing a few different discounts on smartwatches from TicWatch, including a new all-time low on its Pro model at $140. That’s alongside some more affordable wearable starting at $100.

Garmin vívomove 3S features:

Hybrid smartwatches with sophisticated analog looks and advanced smart features. Hidden touchscreen display reacts to your movements and is only visible when you need it. Stay connected with smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more.

