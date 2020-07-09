Herman Miller’s surprise bedroom sale takes up to 40% off furniture, more

Herman Miller has kicked off a new sale this morning with up to 40% off bedroom furniture, including the iconic Nelson Thin Edge collection and more. Herman Miller is also offering free shipping sitewide, delivering a rare chance to skip added fees on your purchase. We often only see 15% off twice per year, so today is an exceptional opportunity to save even further. Headlining is the Nelson Thin Edge Bed, which starts at $2,460 for the twin size and goes up from there. At a minimum, you’ll be saving $435 off the regular going rate and even more if you opt for one of the larger sizes. As part of the larger Nelson Thin Edge Collection, this bed comes in five different sizes with a sleek design and your choice of two wood finishes. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout today is the Line File Credenza at $3,395.75. Regularly almost $4,000, today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen all-time. This classic design stuns with horizontal lines made from your choice of three different kinds of wood. Inside there are pull out drawers, shelving, and more, so you can easily store just about anything. Rated 4/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional price drops on bedroom furniture from Herman Miller. We won’t see another batch of discounts until November, so now is a great time to upgrade your bedroom with some of the most well-known pieces of 20th-century furniture at a notable discount.

Nelson Thin Edge Bed features:

Despite being updated to reflect today’s materials and style, the Nelson Thin Edge Bed still has all the hits from the original—a slim, horizontal profile, precise detailing, and expert woodcraft. George Nelson’s elegant minimalism graces the bedroom once more.

