Jackery’s high-end Explorer 1000 Power Station hits 2020 low: $900 ($100 off)

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Portable Explorer 1000 Power Station for $899.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $100 from its going rate, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked and has only been seen once before. Packing a whopping 1002Wh, this portable lithium-ion battery is the ultimate on-the-road power station. There are three 110V plugs, two 16W USB-C ports and a pair of 2.4A USB-A plugs for multiple charging methods. It can be powered via a solar panel or through a standard wall plug at home, depending on what your needs are. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Step things down a few notches when picking up the Jackery Portable Explorer 240 Power Station. It’s just $250 shipped at Amazon and delivers 240Wh of power, which is more than enough to run anything you need while camping. It’ll just die a bit sooner than today’s lead deal, so do keep that in mind.

Speaking of solar, today we’re tracking a sale on Grape Solar’s 200W panel setup. It’s down to $239 shipped, which saves you over $60 from its regular going rate. Offering more than enough power to recharge today’s lead deal, this is a must-have for off-grid experiences.

Jackery Explorer 1000 features:

With a higher 1000W wattage and larger 1002Wh capacity, the Jackery Explorer 1000 features 3 standard PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, which provide extra capacity to power more AC appliances simultaneously. Note that the total rated wattage should be under 1000w

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!