Grape Solar’s 200W off-grid solar starter kit is down to $239 (Reg. $300)

- Jul. 9th 2020 10:58 am ET

Home Depot offers the Grape Solar 200W Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit for $239 shipped. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This bundle includes everything you need to build out a basic solar setup. Ships with two 100W panels, a 40A comet PWM charge controller, and all the necessary cabling. Be sure to note, however, that there is no battery included with purchase. This bundle is recommended “for a variety of DC applications, including RVs, 12-Volt battery charging, boats, small pumps, and LED lights.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a panel only, consider going with Renogy’s 100W alternative instead. It’s capable of pulling in 100W of maximum power with a 12V output, which makes it a suitable power supply for RVs, beach trips, and more. Includes a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across a wide range of categories, including electric tools designed to cut down on energy usage. That includes this particularly notable deal on Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batteries that’s currently on-going.

Grape Solar Off-Grid Kit features:

Keep your equipment charged and ready with the Grape Solar 200-Watt Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit. This durable panel is ideal for a variety of DC applications, including RVs, 12-Volt battery charging, boats, small pumps and LED lights. Constructed with high-efficiency crystalline solar cells, this easy-to-install kit lasts for years and is virtually maintenance free. The anodized aluminum frame and sealed junction box make the panel weatherproof for outdoor use. Add up to 3 additional panels for more power. The system provides 600-Watt Hours or 50 Amp Hours of charge per average day.

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
