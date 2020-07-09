Grape Solar’s 200W off-grid solar starter kit is down to $239 (Reg. $300)

Home Depot offers the Grape Solar 200W Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit for $239 shipped. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This bundle includes everything you need to build out a basic solar setup. Ships with two 100W panels, a 40A comet PWM charge controller, and all the necessary cabling. Be sure to note, however, that there is no battery included with purchase. This bundle is recommended “for a variety of DC applications, including RVs, 12-Volt battery charging, boats, small pumps, and LED lights.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a panel only, consider going with Renogy’s 100W alternative instead. It’s capable of pulling in 100W of maximum power with a 12V output, which makes it a suitable power supply for RVs, beach trips, and more. Includes a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Grape Solar Off-Grid Kit features:

Keep your equipment charged and ready with the Grape Solar 200-Watt Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit. This durable panel is ideal for a variety of DC applications, including RVs, 12-Volt battery charging, boats, small pumps and LED lights. Constructed with high-efficiency crystalline solar cells, this easy-to-install kit lasts for years and is virtually maintenance free. The anodized aluminum frame and sealed junction box make the panel weatherproof for outdoor use. Add up to 3 additional panels for more power. The system provides 600-Watt Hours or 50 Amp Hours of charge per average day.

