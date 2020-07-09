Razer’s BlackWidow Lite TKL is the perfect compact mechanical keyboard at $59

- Jul. 9th 2020 7:21 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Mechanical Keyboard for $59.04 shipped. Down from ist $90 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve been on the hunt for a compact keyboard, this tenkeyless design is a great option. There’s a detachable cable which makes traveling super simple. You’ll find Razer’s Orange switches here, which are both tactile and silent. Plus, each key is individually lit with a white LED for a clean and uniform look. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch Razer’s iconic namesake to save some cash. Velicifire’s TKL keyboard is available for $35 shipped at Amazon. It offers Brown switches, which are similarly tactile while silent. Just keep in mind the overall build might not be quite as high-end as Razer offers above.

Speaking of keyboards, did you see the deal we spotted earlier this morning? KLIM is offering its Chroma Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $35 shipped, which saves you $15 from its regular going rate.

Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Keyboard features:

  • Zero Compromise Mechanical Switch for Speed & Accuracy: Razer Orange switch technology provides tactile feedback with a quieter click, requiring 45 G of actuation force; Ideal for most gaming and typing experiences
  • Included O Ring Sound Dampeners: Further reduces key noise, travel distance, and typing fatigue
  • Individually Backlit Keys: White LED lighting with full brightness control beyond the customizability of zone lit keyboards

