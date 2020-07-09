This chroma gaming keyboard falls to $35 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. up to $50)

- Jul. 9th 2020 8:25 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $35
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KLIM Technologies (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering its Chroma Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $34.97 shipped. Regularly as much as $50 over the last few months, today’s deal is matching the 2020 low and is the best price we can find. Compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, and more, this is a very affordable way to bring home a chroma gaming keyboard. While it might not sport those pricey and quite loud key switches found on expensive models, it will get the job done for a fraction of the price and won’t irritate the person next to you as much. Features include chromatic lighting with adjustable brightness and 3-modes (static, breathing, and off), as well as a “long-lasting built-in battery” that fully re-charges in 4-hours. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to complete your setup is with a nice gaming mouse pad. But one of these Razer gaming surfaces might be a better bet at under $12 Prime shipped. This one is 14- by 10-inches and carries stellar ratings. The design will also match perfectly with your growing Chroma setup. Speaking of which, be sure to visit our Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave video review series.

You’ll also want to swing by our PC gaming deals hub for additional deals to outfit your battlestation. Check out the new OWC ThunderBay Flex and then dive into the rest of our ongoing PC gaming deals here.

More on the KLIM Chroma Wireless Gaming Keyboard:

With its super low response time, the KLIM Chroma is among the very best wireless keyboards available on the market thanks to its fast membrane keys. Using it is as easy as plugging in the USB receiver and flicking a switch under the keyboard. This model also has a special Function key so you can access many useful shortcuts such as volume control directly on your keyboard. The KLIM Chroma was conceived to be as quiet as can be, especially compared to a noisy mechanical keyboard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $35
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
KLIM

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard