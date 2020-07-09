This chroma gaming keyboard falls to $35 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. up to $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KLIM Technologies (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering its Chroma Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $34.97 shipped. Regularly as much as $50 over the last few months, today’s deal is matching the 2020 low and is the best price we can find. Compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, and more, this is a very affordable way to bring home a chroma gaming keyboard. While it might not sport those pricey and quite loud key switches found on expensive models, it will get the job done for a fraction of the price and won’t irritate the person next to you as much. Features include chromatic lighting with adjustable brightness and 3-modes (static, breathing, and off), as well as a “long-lasting built-in battery” that fully re-charges in 4-hours. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

With its super low response time, the KLIM Chroma is among the very best wireless keyboards available on the market thanks to its fast membrane keys. Using it is as easy as plugging in the USB receiver and flicking a switch under the keyboard. This model also has a special Function key so you can access many useful shortcuts such as volume control directly on your keyboard. The KLIM Chroma was conceived to be as quiet as can be, especially compared to a noisy mechanical keyboard.

