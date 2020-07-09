Pocket SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive at $20 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 128GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by just as much. If you’ve been on the hunt for a USB-C flash drive, this option is certainly worth a look. It entirely bids USB-A adieu while delivering up to 150MB/s transfer speeds. You’ll also enjoy its sleek, small form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Still prefer USB-A? You can save a bit when opting for SanDisk’s Cruzer 128GB USB-A Flash Drive at $16. It’s compatible with Mac and Windows and comes with a 5-year warranty. You’ll find a compact and lightweight design that ensures it’s easy to carry or throw in a bag.

Speaking of storage, Samsung just rolled out an 8TB solid-state drive while still maintaining a 2.5-inch form-factor. This is double capacity offered in previous offerings, paving the way for less storage woes going forward. Read all about it in our recent news coverage.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive features:

High-performance USB 3. 1 Gen 1 flash drive designed for computers, smartphones and tablets with a USB Type-C port – quickly store and transfer photos, videos and other files between devices.

Less waiting, more space – lightning-fast read speeds up to 150MB/s, write speeds that can transfer a full-length movie in under 30 seconds.

Plug in other accessories, too – the slim retractable design leaves more space for other ports on your host device.

