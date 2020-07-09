Enjoy 3-months of SiriusXM Essential Streaming with a FREE Echo Dot at just $1

SiriusXM is offering 3-months of its Essential Streaming Plan with a FREE Echo Dot for just $1. Normally $8 per month, today’s deal saves you $73 from the regular price of everything you’ll get today and marks the best we’ve tracked all-time here. Note: This is available for new customers only. Also, keep in mind that your subscription will automatically renew at full price after 3-months. The Essential Streaming Plan gives you access to over 300 channels, SiriusXM video, on-demand content, and more. You’ll be able to access your membership from a plethora of devices, including the bundled Echo Dot, your smartphone, or even gaming console. Interested in learning more about what SiriusXM has to offer? Just head on over to this page here.

Just looking to stream some music? Well, Amazon is offering 3-months of its Music Unlimited subscription for FREE right now. Packing a $30 value here, this service delivers high-quality music to your Alexa devices along with your smartphone and more.

Something else to consider is the Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display. It’s on sale for $100 today, while it normally fetches $150 or more. Offering the ability to play SiriusXM, you’ll also get YouTube playback, visual timers, and more.

Terms and Conditions:

OFFER DETAILS: Activate an Essential or Premier streaming subscription and get your first 3 months for $1.00 and get a free Echo Dot (3rd generation), while supplies last. Fees and taxes apply. A credit card is required on this offer. Service will automatically renew thereafter every month. At the beginning of month 4, you will be charged at then-current rates (currently $8.00/month for Essential and $13.00/month for Premier). Please see our Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.com for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes calling us at 1-866-635-2349. All fees, content and features are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other and may be modified or terminated at any time. Offer good only for new SiriusXM streaming subscriptions. Channel lineup varies by package. Limit 1 free Echo Dot regardless of promotion or number of subscriptions purchased. This offer is presented exclusively by SiriusXM.

