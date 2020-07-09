Take up to 60% off these Skagen and Fossil watches, now priced from $46

Today we’ve spotted a wide variety of Skagen and Fossil watches up to 60% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Skagen Kristoffer Stainless Steel Watch for $71.61 shipped. That’s around $20 off the typical rate there and the best price we’ve tracked in months. This stylish offering features a 42mm case size, 22mm band, and a gray sandblast dial. The band is interchangeable with many other Skagen offerings, allowing you to shake things up whenever the mood strikes. Water-resistance tops out at 165-meters, ensuring it’s ready to withstand a summer swim. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Looking for a smartwatch? We’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Garmin vívomove 3S. It can currently be had for $200, which is 20% off regular pricing. Wearers will benefit from sleep, Pulse Ox, and stress tracking.

Speaking of Garmin, just yesterday it unveiled four new solar smartwatches. One of these can run solely off sunlight when left in battery saver mode. All other modes benefit from added battery life that would otherwise be unachievable. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

Skagen Kristoffer Stainless Steel Watch features:

Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz multifunction movement with analog display; mineral crystal face; imported

Gunmetal plated stainless steel case; blue sandblast dial with gray hands, hour and minute markers

Stainless steel mesh band with adjustable fold-over clasp closure; interchangeable with all Skagen 22mm bands

Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!