Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off leggings, shorts, more from $15

- Jul. 10th 2020 12:09 pm ET

0

Athleta Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Find deals on tank tops, t-shirts, leggings, shorts, bras, swimsuits, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The Limitless Keyhole Tank Top is currently marked down to $36 and originally was priced at $44. This tank top is lightweight and versatile to pair with shorts or leggings alike. It also has a really cool back design that shows off your sports bra. With over 700 reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Lululemon Warehouse Sale that’s offering deals from just $9.

Our top picks from Athleta include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Athleta

Athleta

About the Author