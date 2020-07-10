Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off leggings, shorts, more from $15

Athleta Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Find deals on tank tops, t-shirts, leggings, shorts, bras, swimsuits, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The Limitless Keyhole Tank Top is currently marked down to $36 and originally was priced at $44. This tank top is lightweight and versatile to pair with shorts or leggings alike. It also has a really cool back design that shows off your sports bra. With over 700 reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Lululemon Warehouse Sale that’s offering deals from just $9.

Our top picks from Athleta include:

