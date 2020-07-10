Leave your car streak-free with a Chemical Guys Microfiber Towel at under $7

Amazon is now offering the Chemical Guys Miracle Dryer Premium Microfiber Towel for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $10, this is matching the 2020 Amazon low and is the lowest price we can find. Measuring out at 25- by 36-inches, this reusable microfiber towel is ideal for washing the car this summer, or anything else you want to leave completely streak-free. Features include silk-banded edges and a “super soft” plush microfiber construction as well as a machine-washable design so you can use it over and over again. Ranked as number one best-seller on Amazon, it also carries 4+ star ratings from over 6,500 customers. More deals and details below.

Outside of this Meguiar’s X2000 Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel, which comes in at slightly below today’s lead deal, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable microfiber towel from a trustworthy brand. Outside of this more expensive AmazonBasics 24-pack (about $0.64 per towel), today’s offer on the high-end Chemical Guys is about as good as it gets.

We also spotted some light discounts on other Chemical accessories you might want to take a quick look at before you go out to wash the car this weekend:

While we are talking about the car, check out this deal on VAVA’s high-end 4K dash camera and then bring some CarPlay or Android Auto on the road with JVC’s 6.8-inch receiver at $380 (save $100).

More on the Chemical Guys Premium Microfiber Towel:

  • Scratch free, lint free and swirl free
  • Silk banded edges
  • Long lasting microfiber
  • Super soft plush microfiber
  • 100 percent machine washable

