Fossil’s Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch hits new low of $143.50, more from $48

Amazon is offering the Fossil Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $143.35 shipped. That’s $71 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $29. For those that have been eyeing wearables with heart rate tracking and exceptional battery life, Collider HR is worth a look. It boasts over 2-weeks of power on a single charge thanks to a hybrid design that tucks a basic screen behind its traditional design. This allows you to easily view text message previews and keep your smartphone pocketed for longer periods. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peek at the discount we found on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2. It’s down to $220, which marks a discount that’s greater than 20% off. This capable device can track sleep, helping potentially pave the way towards more meaningful rest.

And since we’re talking smartwatches, did you see that Garmin is aggressively chasing solar smartwatches? It’s added four new offerings to the lineup, and at least one of them can be powered solely off sunlight when left in battery saver mode.

Fossil Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Hybrid smartwatch hr (heart rate) works with iPhone and Android phones, Compatible with Android 5.0+, iOS 10.0+

Enjoy 2+ weeks of Battery life on a single charge

Heart rate, activity and sleep tracking with in-depth wellness stats, Bluetooth smart-enabled with an improved data transfer of 5.0 Low Energy.

