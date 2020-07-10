Score Samsung’s sleep-tracking Galaxy Watch Active2 for $220 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch for $219.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer comes within $20 of the all-time low and marks the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Offering the best of smartwatch and fitness tracking features for those in the Android ecosystem, Galaxy Watch Active2 sports a circular 40mm display and all-day battery life. Alongside notification relay from your handset and the usual exercise tracking, there’s also heart rate monitoring, ECG capabilities, and more. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Mix up the style on your new Galaxy Watch Active2 with an additional band. Using just a fraction of your savings can score you one of the many options at Amazon from under $8, like this highly-rated Nike Sport-style option at $9. There’s also plenty of other options to check out right here.

This morning we also noted that various Apple Watch Series 3 models have gone on sale, dropping prices to $169. That’s on top of yesterday’s Garmin’s vívomove 3S discount to $200 and the on-going TicWatch sale from $100.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!