Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart QLED TV returns to Amazon low at $1,098 (Save $202)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Q70T 65-inch 4K Smart QLED TV for $1,097.99 shipped. Also available directly from Samsung for $2 more. Typically fetching $1,300, today’s offer is good for a $202 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s 65-inch TV sports a 4K panel with HDR support alongside a 120Hz refresh rate. Alexa integration is joined by a collection of streaming services for enjoying various content, and there are four HDMI ports, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 110 customers.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $34 adjustable mount at Amazon has nearly 40,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Speaking of Samsung TVs, we just recently took a hands-on look at the brand’s new rotating AirPlay-enabled Sero display. You’ll absolutely want to dive into our review where we cover all of the unique features that this QLED TV has to offer.

Samsung Q70T 65-inch 4K Smart QLED TV features:

Get the most out of your viewing experience with this 65-inch Samsung QLED Q70 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV. The 4K Quantum processor autonomously optimizes entertainment for an immersive experience by utilizing Ambient Mode+, Quantum HDR, 4K AI upscaling and active voice amplifier technology. This Samsung QLED Q70 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV boasts Real Game Enhancer+ and AMD FreeSync to improve overall performance while gaming.

